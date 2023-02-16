Siemens launches its first industrial 5G router

Siemens: Siemens bags Rs 26,000 crore locomotive project in India. The company has received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest order in the history of Siemens in India. It will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives. Deliveries are planned over an eleven-year period, and the contract includes 35 years of full service maintenance. The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat. The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore.

Industrial manufacturing major, Siemens, on February 16 announced the launch of their private industrial 5G router, a critical component for the manufacturing industry in its digital transformation journey.

These routers will enable enhanced mobile broadband transmission, massive machine-type communication and ultra-reliable low latencies, the company said in a statement.

“The applications on industrial 5G offer long-term benefits to a wide range of customer segments that depend on a strong communication backbone such as intra-logistics, autonomous machines, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, augmented reality, assisted work, wireless backhaul, edge computing and mobile equipment,” it said.

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head (Digital Industries) at Siemens Limited, said, “Availability of 5G is a milestone on the path to Industry 4.0, in which smart factories become more flexible and productive thanks to end-to-end digitalisation and the internet of things. While in most consumer applications the focus is mainly on high data rates, industrial networks tend to focus more on low latency and high availability. This is where private 5G networks step in as they can be configured to suit the requirements of the manufacturing industry. Private 5G networks also offer data security.”

The company said various security functions are included in order to monitor data traffic and protect against unauthorised access: for example, an integrated firewall as well as authentication of communication devices and encryption of data transmission via VPN. If there is no available 5G network, the device automatically switches to 4G or 3G networks.