Siemens Healthineers to make India its manufacturing hub

Siemens Healthineers, the medical technology arm of Siemens, said it will be using India as base to build and manufacture products for global markets.

The company, which has invested Rs 2,500 crore in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru, has also opened a new manufacturing plant with a capex of Rs 20 crore.

The new plant will manufacture the company's C-Arm, sold under the brand name Cios Fit. The C-Arm is an imaging device based on X-ray technology, can be used flexibly in various operating theatres within a clinic.

It was created to address the tough demands of India with high patient loads and the need to perform multiple procedures. It is simple to use and has fewer moving parts for higher reliability.

The product was launched in November, and shipments started in January.

The company will also be making computed tomography (CT) scan machines from the Somatom go platform for the Indian and other emerging markets. Right now, Somatom go CT systems are manufactured in China.

Make in India

Gerd Hoefner, Managing Director and President, Siemens Healthcare, told Moneycontrol in a recent interview that the company is looking to produce more products in India.

Hoefner oversees operations that span sales and service for South Asia, manufacturing and R&D in India.

"This is something which is under discussion at the moment with different business lines, we have to come to a final decision, but the idea is to have as many products as possible and where it makes sense for us business wise," Hoefner said.

The company also hinted that it would be working with local suppliers to localise production.

"We (would be doing) step by step analysis of the kind of suppliers we can operate with here in India and then try to make it an Indian product, but meant for global markets," he said

Siemens is market leader of medical imaging in India. The company is trying to corner major market share in laboratory diagnostics and point-of-care testing.

Upbeat on India

Hoefner said that Siemens is trying to solve the problem of affordability, accessibility and quality by producing in India.

"It is necessary that every district hospital in India will be able to afford a CT scanner for let's say, one million euros or something like that. So that means in India, if you really would like to address the topic of affordability and to some extent accessibility, you need to develop systems that are robust, but also cost competitive to fulfil the basic needs for healthcare services," Hoefner said.

In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of 13.4 billion euros. While the company doesn’t give a breakup of India numbers, India which is part of Asia Pacific generated 3.7 billion euros, of which China alone accounted 45 percent.

India is still relatively small but a growing market for the German healthcare technology giant Siemens.

But Hoefner is upbeat.