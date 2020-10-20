Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 crore to set up new campus in Bengaluru

Siemens Healthineers would invest Rs 1,300 crore to set up a new campus in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, which will be research and development (R&D) and manufacturing hub for medical technology solutions for emerging markets, the company said on October 20.

The German medical technology company, which is one of the world's largest, will develop and manfacture products at the upcoming centre to address the challenge of affordability that is specific to these markets.

The new campus, to be opened in 2025, will have an area of 75,000 square metres, housing office buildings, research and development facilities, advanced therapies and computed tomography (CT) manufacturing.

This will be Siemens Healthineer's largest ever single investment made in India. The Bengaluru campus will drive digitilisation and expansion of product portfolio.

Siemens said it will be adding 1,800 workforce in next few years. Currently the company's R&D function that employs about 2,400 employees operates out of rented facilities in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

The upcoming Bommasandra campus will also be the company's fourth innovation hub for Siemens. Siemens has three such innovation hubs in Europe, US, and China.

The innovation hub will be working on automation, cybersecurity, immersive techonology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, internet of things, and user experience.

“The innovation hub in Bengaluru is an integral part of our global network of innovation that will further accelerate our ability to develop effective solutions quickly and with a strong focus on emerging markets, especially in Asia," said Peter Schardt, the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

"The Bengaluru innovation hub will assume increased responsibility for customer-centric solutions to serve such markets even better. Special focus is on solutions for the digitalization of healthcare, which is the foundation for value-based and patient-centered medicine within the region and across the globe,” Schardt added.

The investment aims to make India a manufacturing centre for the company’s emerging market products. Today, So far, Siemens Healthineers has already invested about Rs 2,500 crore (EUR 300 million) in R&D in the country. With about 50 percent of all the software engineers in Siemens Healthineers, the existing R&D centre at Bengaluru plays a strategic role in developing cutting-edge software products and platforms for all three segments of the company – Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies.

Siemens, which is present in India since 1927, began manufacturing of X-Ray machines and laboratory diagnostic reagents at its factories in Mumbai and Vadodara from 1950s and finally launched its R&D centre in Bengaluru in 1994. The company last year inaugurated factory in Bengaluru to manufacture C-arms and CT scanners. These entry-level systems are designed, developed, and made in India and are sold in South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America.

Gerd Hoefner, Senior Vice President Development Center and Managing Director Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd said they have chose Benguluru because of its strong innovation and healthcare ecosystems.

"The city offers a large talent pool who embrace digital with an open mindset and readily adapts to new ways of working with new-age technology competences,” Hoefner said.

