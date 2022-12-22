 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram Finance in talks with ADB, AIIB to raise $250 mn in long-term debt funds: Executive Vice-Chairman Umesh Revankar

KT Jagannathan
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

The money raised will be used to diversify the company’s liabilities, and boost growth, he said

Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance Ltd Executive Vice-Chairman (Illustration- Moneycontrol)

Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) is in talks with Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank (AIIB) to raise around $250 million (Rs 2,067 crore at today exchange rate) in long-term debt funds, said a senior company executive.

These funds will be used to diversify the company’s liabilities and boost growth, said Executive Vice-Chairman Umesh Revankar.

The ADB funding would be rupee-denominated, while the one from AIIB would be advance dollar-denominated, he added. Queried on the terms and tenor, he said the details were still being worked out.

Shriram Finance, which came into being following the merger of Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union Finance, has assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1.7 lakh crore as of September, 2022. Its liabilities broadly comprise five components – retail deposits (20 percent), securitisation (15 percent), term loans from banks (27 percent), capital market borrowing (22 percent) and external commercial borrowings or ECBs (16 percent), according to a CARE Ratings note.

The tangible net worth (TNW) of SFL stood at Rs 36,156 crore as on September 30, 2022. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for SFL stood at 23.10 percent as on September 30, 2022. The profit after tax (PAT) is reported at Rs 2,900 crore.

Shriram Finance has been on a fund-raising spree recently.