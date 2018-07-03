App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 07:59 PM IST

Shree Cements incorporates two investment firms in Dubai

The two incorporated companies will act as investment companies for acquiring controlling stake in another companies in UAE, Shree Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Shree Cements today informed that it has incorporated two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai International Financial Centre, which would act as investment companies for the group. Shree Global FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, has incorporated Shree Enterprises Management and Shree International Holding.

