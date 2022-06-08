HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Should you look at this stock close to its 52-week low?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Equitas SFB should steadily accelerate growth in the coming quarters and is looking at achieving 2 percent RoA by FY23. While management change remains an overhang, investors with higher risk appetite could consider Equitas that is now available at a bargain valuation

Equitas has seen a sharp surge in operating expenses thanks to the higher spend on digital. (Representative image)
Stock price of Equitas Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 40.5, Market Cap: Rs 5071 crore) has fallen significantly post its founder and chief executive officer P.N. Vasudevan, informed the bank’s board in the middle of May about his decision to step down to pursue philanthropic activities. Coming on the heels of the regulator approving the amalgamation of Equitas Holding with the Small Finance Bank (SFB) and Equitas SFB showing signs of coming out of the covid-led asset quality challenges,...

