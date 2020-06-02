App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 06:22 PM IST

Sharekhan to launch discount brokerage firm soon; plans to acquire 50,000 customers by December

Once the beta-testing step is done after receiving customer feedback, the launch of the project will take place during Q2 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Sharekhan, a full subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is looking to enter the discount brokering category via a new subsidiary company.

The company did not divulge the name of the entity.

At present, Zerodha leads the discount brokerage space with a customer base of 14 lakh active as of April 30, according to NSE data.

A discount brokerage is a business which allows clients to buy and sell securities but does not provide advice, research, planning or other investment services.

Clients who use discount brokerages hardly have little interaction with a real broker. As a result, discount brokerages charge lower fees.

Sharekhan will start with beta-testing its discount broking platform by inviting alpha traders and investors to participate by registering on projectleapp website.

It will allow 100 alpha traders and investors to test its new  platform in live-market-mode including many innovations on watchlist, detail quotes, Orders and Reports and give their feedback to the 'founding senior leadership team' of 'Project Leapp'.

On a First-In, First-Win basis, each of the 100 alpha  traders and investors selected will have to give  a minimum of Rs 5 lakh as margin and will receive one-year free brokerage as a welcome gift. To be part of the 100 beta-testers, people need to apply on the website. It aims to onboard 50,000 customers by December 2020.

Once the beta-testing step is done after receiving customer feedback, the launch of 'Project Leapp' will take place during Q2 2020-21.

"Our approach is to have separate companies and brands for discount broking vs full service as we believe that given India’s low penetration in equity markets there is a lot of relevance for both sub-categories to grow," said Jaideep Arora, Sharekhan's Chief Executive Officer.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 06:22 pm

#Business #Companies #discount brokerage #Sharekhan

