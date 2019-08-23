App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji looks at solar and road assets sale to boost balance sheet

The group is considering the sale to augment its balance sheet and credit ratings amid the realty sector and shadow banking sector slowdowns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $ 9.8 billion | Donation: Rs 36 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol)
Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $ 9.8 billion | Donation: Rs 36 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in talks with prospective investors for the sale of its solar and road assets by March 2020 to reduce debt by $558 million (approx. Rs 4,000 crore), Bloomberg reported.

The group is also looking at bringing in investors for its ports business, the news agency added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Known for its real estate business, the 154-year old group had its unlisted flagship firm Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. and some units downgraded based on core sector slowdown.

related news

It is, thus, considering the sale to augment its balance sheet and credit ratings amid the realty sector and shadow banking sector slowdowns, the agency stated.

The company did not respond to Bloomberg’s queries.

The economic downturn could make the sale challenging feel experts. Mathew Antony, the managing partner at Aditya Consultancy, told the publication, “There are many sweet deals, giving investors plenty to choose from. The group may have to sell at a discount.”

The infrastructure space has seen sustained lender pressure and other majors, such as Essel Group and Reliance Group, are also facing financial challenges. Shapoorji Pallonji, which seems to be better-positioned than its peers, recorded total revenue of $7 billion (approx. Rs 50,000 crore).

Additionally, with non-performing assets (NPAs) and bad loans piling up, banks too have thinned credit lines to the sector.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #asset sale #Business #Companies #Economic downturn #Economy #finance #India #Investors #sector slowdown #Shapoorji Pallonji

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.