Shapoorji Pallonji looks at solar and road assets sale to boost balance sheet

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in talks with prospective investors for the sale of its solar and road assets by March 2020 to reduce debt by $558 million (approx. Rs 4,000 crore), Bloomberg reported.

The group is also looking at bringing in investors for its ports business, the news agency added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Known for its real estate business, the 154-year old group had its unlisted flagship firm Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. and some units downgraded based on core sector slowdown.

It is, thus, considering the sale to augment its balance sheet and credit ratings amid the realty sector and shadow banking sector slowdowns, the agency stated.

The company did not respond to Bloomberg’s queries.

The economic downturn could make the sale challenging feel experts. Mathew Antony, the managing partner at Aditya Consultancy, told the publication, “There are many sweet deals, giving investors plenty to choose from. The group may have to sell at a discount.”

The infrastructure space has seen sustained lender pressure and other majors, such as Essel Group and Reliance Group, are also facing financial challenges. Shapoorji Pallonji, which seems to be better-positioned than its peers, recorded total revenue of $7 billion (approx. Rs 50,000 crore).