Shapoorji Pallonji Group sells TCS stake, raises Rs 400cr under asset monetisation plan: Report 

Sterling Investment Corporation and Cyrus Investments sold 19.90 lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares in the open market last week and raised Rs 400 crore for Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group amid its shaky financial situation, reports The Times of India.

Sterling Investment headed by Shapoor Mistry, Chairman of SP Group, and Cyrus Mistry’s Cyrus Investments together held 73.45 lakh TCS shares (0.19 percent). This has now reduced to 53.55 lakh TCS shares, or 0.14 percent, the report noted.

Before the sale, Shapoor and his younger brother Cyrus together held 73.45 lakh TCS shares (or 0.19 percent of TCS equity), via the SP Group’s 18.38 percent stake in Tata Sons. They now own 53.55 lakh TCS shares (0.14 percent).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The stake sale comes at a time when rating agencies have downgraded SP’s debt instruments and its renewable infra company -- Sterling & Wilson Solar -- has been impacted by the IL&FS debacle.

The move is part of SP's asset monetisation plan to deal with its Rs 30,000 crore debt, the paper noted.