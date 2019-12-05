App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji Group sells TCS stake, raises Rs 400cr under asset monetisation plan: Report 

The group will use the capital raised to strengthen its balance sheet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TCS
TCS
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling Investment Corporation and Cyrus Investments sold 19.90 lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares in the open market last week and raised Rs 400 crore for Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group amid its shaky financial situation, reports The Times of India.

Sterling Investment headed by Shapoor Mistry, Chairman of SP Group, and Cyrus Mistry’s Cyrus Investments together held 73.45 lakh TCS shares (0.19 percent). This has now reduced to 53.55 lakh TCS shares, or 0.14 percent, the report noted.

Before the sale, Shapoor and his younger brother Cyrus together held 73.45 lakh TCS shares (or 0.19 percent of TCS equity), via the SP Group’s 18.38 percent stake in Tata Sons. They now own 53.55 lakh TCS shares (0.14 percent).

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The stake sale comes at a time when rating agencies have downgraded SP’s debt instruments and its renewable infra company -- Sterling & Wilson Solar -- has been impacted by the IL&FS debacle.

The move is part of SP’s asset monetisation plan to deal with its Rs 30,000 crore debt, the paper noted. Also read: Exclusive | Shapoorji Pallonji Group kick-starts sale process for Eureka Forbes; top PE funds in fray

The monetisation of TCS shares is only a 'small reallocation of capital' towards strengthening the group’s balance sheet, a group spokesperson told the paper.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #company #liquidity #Shapoorji Pallonji Group #sold #stake #TCS

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.