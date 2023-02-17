Shaji Mathew to take charge as Infosys group head of HR as Krish Shankar retires

Krishnamurthy Shankar, who has been the group head of Human Resources at Infosys for over seven years and is an executive vice president, will retire from the company on March 21. Shaji Mathew, an Infosys veteran of 31 years, will be taking over effective March 22, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The change in guard at the helm comes at a time the HR function of IT services companies has been in sharp focus when they look to stem attrition, hire top talent to keep up with up demand, manage a hybrid workforce, tackle moonlighting concerns and give employees a value proposition.

Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said, “We are delighted to announce that Shaji will take over as Group Head of Human Resources. Shaji has been with Infosys for over thirty years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally.”

As part of his role at Infosys, Shankar was responsible for envisioning the roadmap for HR, driving strategy, and implementing operational priorities. According to his LinkedIn profile, Shankar started his career in 1984, and his 39-year career included stints at Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and Unilever. Prior to joining Infosys, Krish was the Head of HR for South Asia at Philips.

Mathew is currently the global head of delivery for BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), healthcare, and life sciences, and is an executive vice-president. He also heads Infosys' Mysore Center. A statement by the company said that Mathew has been "actively steering the company's efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India".

Mathew started his Infosys stint in 1992 as a software engineer. He also served as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry in Mysuru for nearly three years. He has a degree from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

