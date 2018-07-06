Shaadi.com now uses Aadhaar number to verify user accounts

Online websites, particularly matrimonial sites, are known to be a den of fake accounts. With millions of people browsing such websites, it has become a challenge for them to ensure their users don't fall prey to unscrupulous people. In order to curb the menace, Shaadi.com, one of the top matrimonial websites in India, has now decided to verify user profiles by using their Aadhaar number.

Gourav Rakshit, CEO of Shaadi.com, said: "We have been constantly innovating to deliver newer forms of verification. Given that there are millions of matches every day, the odd incident of misuse does undermine the experience we deliver." He added that eliminating misuse is his company’s biggest priority.

As per a report by News by Bytes App, an online survey found out that 82 percent of women said that they were likely to reach out to a verified profile. This drove Shaadi.com to include Aadhaar in their already existing ID verification programme. For a user registering for a new account on Shaadi.com, they are asked for their 12 digit Aadhaar number.

Already an online ID verification programme exists in Shaadi.com where the users have to submit their government issued ID proofs like PAN cards, passports, driving licenses, etc, for online verification. Rakshit believes that this move will force other matrimonial websites to ace up the security of their websites and include such system in their process.