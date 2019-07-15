App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

SFIO probe ordered in six cases till June-end of FY'20

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said the SFIO has vast powers under the Companies Act, 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has ordered SFIO probe in six cases, including that of Jet Airways and its six entities, in the first three months of the current financial year. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which probes white-collar crimes, comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said the SFIO has vast powers under the Companies Act, 2013.

"Based on a well laid down process, cases that involve prima-facie findings of fraud are referred to the SFIO," he added.

Close

As per data provided along with the written reply, the ministry ordered SFIO investigations in six cases till end of June in the current fiscal.

Apart from Jet Airways and its six group entities, probe was ordered against Punj Lloyd Ltd and Pancard Club, the data showed.

Investigation has also been ordered against Pailan Park Development Authority, its 17 entities; Bengal India Global Infrastructure Ltd, its two entities; and Amrit Projects Ltd as well as its five entities. The three companies are based in West Bengal, according to the data.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Business #India #Jet Airways #Lok Sabha #SFIO

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.