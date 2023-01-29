 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seven of top 10 firms shed Rs 2.16 lakh crore in Mcap; RIL, SBI hit hard

Jan 29, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Last week, the BSE barometer Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent.

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 2,16,092.54 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India taking the biggest hit.

While HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the other laggards among the top-10 firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC emerged as the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 71,003.2 crore to Rs 15,81,601.11 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.