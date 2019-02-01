Senior group president Pralay Mondal resigns from Yes Bank

Private sector lender Yes Bank on February 1 announced that its senior group president and head (retail and business banking) resigned on January 31.

The bank added that he will serve notice till close of business hours on March 31. Mondal has been with the bank since 2012.

"Yes Bank thanks Mondal for his commitment, leadership and contribution to the bank and wishes him all the success in his future endeavours," said the bank in a statement.

The bank recently named Ravneet Gill as its new MD and CEO. Former CEO Rana Kapoor demitted office on January 31 and Ajai Kumar will be the interim chief till Gill takes over.

At 12.04pm, Yes Bank's stock was down 1.83 percent on BSE and was trading at Rs 190.75 a piece.