Sedan market will be twice as big in a year, says Skoda India's Zac Hollis

Zac Hollis, Director, Sales and Marketing, Škoda India.

Škoda Auto India has consistently flown the flag of the sedan in India, with the likes of the Octavia and, to an extent, the Superb, having dominated their respective segments for two decades. Now, its latest offering, the Slavia, aims to do the same for the ailing mid-size-sedan segment.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Zac Hollis, the brand’s Director of Sales and Marketing, discusses the appeal of the sedan and Škoda’s EV plans for the Indian market. Edited excerpts:

What sort of challenges do you think the Škoda Slavia inherits, compared to the time the Rapid was launched in India, considering how much the market favours crossovers today?

Well, the Rapid cannot be compared to the Slavia. The Rapid was based on a PQ24 platform. We did a fantastic thing by putting a 1.0-litre TSI engine in it, which was an outstanding move that really gave us a bridging strategy. And, of course, because it was quite an old platform, and the car had been in the market for eight or nine years, it was also quite good value. The Rapid was also only 65 percent localised, so the cost of ownership was higher because quite a lot of the parts were imported.

When it comes to the Slavia, we’re on the MQB-A0 India platform. We’ve got all of the technology that people want, a bigger car, two engine options.

How has the market moved? It’s moved because manufacturers have only looked at launching SUVs. It’s not only because of consumer choice, it’s because those are the only cars brands are launching. If you don’t launch any new sedans, the market will reduce because cars get older and as they get older their sales reduce.

Given that sedan sales have been falling in the last few years, how is a car like the Slavia to buck that trend?

Whenever a new product is added to a segment, the segment grows. Particularly when the segment really only has three or four players. I can see, within a year, the sedan segment being twice as big as it is now because our sister brand Volkswagen will also be bringing a product in, and they will grow the segment as well.

What sort of waiting period can customers expect for the Slavia?

The good thing is that we have a very fast ramp-up. In March, for example, I have 3,000 units in production. So, we already plan to retail over 2,000 cars to customers in March. We have approximately 5,000 bookings already. If you were to book a car now, you’ll probably have a waiting period of two months for the 1.0 TSI, and four months for the 1.5 TSI.

What sort of sales target do you have in mind for the coming financial year?

I work in calendar years, but we’re aiming for roughly 2,500 to 3,000 units a month.

You witnessed a three-fold bump in overall sales in January 2022. What do you attribute this to, at a time when the resurgent coronavirus caused a drop in sales?

New products drive sales. This industry is all about new products. When we’ve got nothing new to say, it’s hard to get people to listen to you. Kushaq is the product that’s driven that. What’s impressive about that growth is that only half of our sales staff were turning up for work in showrooms. And many customers weren’t going into showrooms because of Covid. But despite that we achieved very good results.

What do you make of the government’s proposal to make six airbags mandatory, especially after a rival product, the 4th Gen Honda City, achieved a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating with only dual airbags?

Let’s be clear, we are certainly in favour of increasing safety in cars. In the Slavia, we have myriad active and passive safety systems. We offer six airbags in the Style variant already, so if the government moves that way, we will react and we will follow whatever the rule is. But I don’t officially comment on government policy.

With regard to the Enyaq iV electric, where is Skoda India placed? What do you make of the EV landscape in India, and would it be prudent for Skoda to enter that space, if only to establish its presence?

In India, we estimate that by 2030, 25 percent of the market will be EVs. And that’s not that far away. As a group, we’ve already established our presence. Audi has several electric cars, Porsche has brought in theirs. And that helps us in understanding the market, it helps our dealers in understanding the market.

But at the moment the EV is very niche. It’s a very small part of the market and it’s very niche. It will become mainstream and we will also deliver electric cars in the future, because we plan a long-term future in India. How far ahead? That is still being discussed. But certainly we need to play our part in the electric car market, because otherwise we will not have a long term future in India. So, we will play our part – I can’t say when.

Enyaq iV itself is one possibility that’s under discussion, but if we did it, it would probably be a CBU (completely built unit) and again would be very niche and very expensive. But it’s still under discussion and nothing has been decided.