Second-order implications of CCI suspending Amazon-Future Coupons deal

Amazon suffered a serious setback in its designs to dominate the Indian retail market, when on December 17 the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped the company with a penalty of Rs 202 crore for concealing material information about its approximately $200-million worth investment in the Future Group.

What is far more damaging to Amazon is CCI’s direction to keep its November 2019 approval to the Amazon-Future Group deal in abeyance till the time it considers the entire set of information pertaining to the investments. Effectively, the CCI has reduced Amazon to ground zero in its pursuit to having a ‘foot-in-the-door’ by acquiring strategic rights over Future Retail Limited (FRL).

The first thing to clarify about the CCI order is that the commission has not irrevocably cancelled its 2019 approval to Amazon’s investments in the Future Group, but has found Amazon to have not disclosed its true objective behind the investments, as evinced from its internal email communications dating back to 2018 and 2019.

The CCI concluded that Amazon had achieved the approval from the commission by not disclosing its investments in Future Retail, which as has been confirmed by the commission is the key target entity for Amazon. To put it simply, Amazon intended to control Future Retail through its investments in Future Coupons Resources Private Limited, and Future Coupons Private Limited.

Amazon’s True Intentions

As I had pointed out in a November 2020 column, the real objective of Amazon for investing in Future Coupons was to take control of Future Retail.

Amazon’s true intentions behind this combination were identified through its internal email communication dated July 19, 2019 when Rakesh Bakshi, Amazon India’s head of legal affairs and general counsel, wrote to Jeff Bezos, seeking approval for signing the investment documents. Not only did Bakshi detail the value of Future Retail, he also specified the strategy employed by Amazon to gain control over India’s second-largest offline retailer. The strategy was to use a ‘twin-entity investment’ structure to get around the PN2 (Press Note 2) restrictions under Indian foreign investment laws.

The CCI, in its December 17 order, observed that by entering into the combination Amazon wanted to secure its ability to become the single-largest shareholder of Future Retail, when FDI opens up in retail sector, and that Amazon’s rationale was to “build deep strategic alignments with offline grocery retailers to leverage their execution capabilities to power the fresh and grocery offerings of Amazon.”

However, Amazon concealed this intent and told the CCI in its combination application that it believed Future Coupons held potential for long-term value creation and providing returns on its investments, and that Amazon had decided to invest in the coupon company to strengthen and augment the business of Future Coupons, and unlock the value in the company.

Also Read: CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future Coupons, slaps Rs 200-crore penalty

Thus, before the November 2019 approval, when Amazon was asked by the CCI the details of direct or indirect shareholding, or any other rights that were not available with ordinary shareholders with respect to Future Retail, the US company said that it had sought to avail certain protections in Future Retail through its Future Coupons investment.

What laws did Amazon violate and how has it been penalised?

The CCI found Amazon to have violated three key provisions of the Competition Act, 2002. Two of these — Section 44 and 45 — relate to making false statements and omitting to furnish material information while knowing it to be material. They attract penalties of up to Rs 1 crore each.

These two legal principles, which the CCI found Amazon to have violated, preserve the very sanctity of competition policy in India.

Lastly, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Amazon in accordance with Section 43A of the Competition Act, 2002 on account of Amazon’s failure to notify its targeted investments in Future Retail.

The Supreme Court in its 2018 decision in Competition Commission of India vs. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. clarified that Section 43A does not use the expression "the failure has to be wilful or mala fide" for the purpose of imposition of penalty. The breach of the provision is punishable, and considering the nature of the breach, it is open to impose the penalty.

It is very much likely that Amazon shall prefer an appeal against CCI’s directions, where it will harp upon technicalities such as CCI not being empowered to revoke a previously granted approval.

In its conclusion, the CCI said that the previously discussed omissions and misrepresentations have influenced the line of inquiry in assessing the combination. Such misrepresentations by Amazon have hampered the CCI’s opportunity to accurately assess the effects of the actual combination, it added.

Also Read: Opinion | CCI calls out Amazon’s smoke and mirrors tactics

In light of the above, the very legitimacy accorded to Amazon’s investment is back under the CCI’s scanner, and shall potentially have a significant impact on the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon in a bid to thwart Reliance Retail’s investments in the Future Group.

Moreover, in the scheme of the Competition Act, 2002, the offences under the Act leading to an “appreciable adverse effect of competition” can also result in dire consequences for its members. Section 48 of the Act provides that if any person violating the provisions of the Act is a company, then every person who was in the charge of that company during the time of violation, shall be deemed guilty and will be liable for prosecution.

Implications of Commission’s Order

This quandary throws up some interesting questions with even more interesting answers on the legitimacy of Amazon’s substantive claim to prevent the Reliance Retail-Future Group transaction and also the arbitration.

The assertions of Amazon against the Reliance-Future Group transaction find their genesis in the — now seemingly illegitimate — rights of Amazon emanating from the investment agreements entered into between Amazon and the Future Group entities. The rights of Amazon essentially arise from agreements that were obtained by concealment of material information pertaining to its investment in Future Retail.

The first question that arises is whether Amazon’s rights remain enforceable?

The short answer is in the negative. The long answer is that the same would be subject to the commission’s final verdict on according or withholding its approval to Amazon after it submits all material, and relevant information.

Another closely-related issue associated with this quagmire is on the legitimacy of the emergency interim award passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in favour of Amazon.

Can Amazon seek reliefs to enforce rights that have resulted from investment contracts lacking in legal sanction?

Without getting into the legal framework or set of exact substantive laws that the arbitral proceedings have to interpret, the underlying principle can be very well understood by referring to Section 23 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

Section 23 prescribes that an agreement shall be determined unlawful when the agreement is “forbidden by law” or is of such nature that, if permitted, would defeat the provisions of any law, or the court regards it as immoral, or opposed to public policy.

Thus, the answer to the question is no — thereby delegitimising even the interim relief granted by the emergency arbitrator in favour of Amazon. The rationale for this can be found from the age-old but still relevant judgment titled — Re an Arbitration between Mahmoud and Ispahani (1921) All ER Rep 217, where it was ruled that “the court is bound not to render assistance in enforcing an illegal contract.”

Second, can Future Group move against Amazon to claim damages by preferring a counter-claim against Amazon before the arbitrator?

The answer to this question is a no as well. Again, the rationale is provided by the Mahmoud-Ispahani case where the court ruled that “if an act is prohibited by statute for public benefit, the court must enforce the prohibition, even though the person breaking the law relies upon his own illegality.”

Needless to say, the arbitral tribunal would be faced with a similar question; and in the event of the CCI’s final verdict going against Amazon, the Amazon-Future Group transaction would qualify as being void, and, thereby, rendering Amazon’s rights under the transaction contracts as being unenforceable.

The interim order passed in favour of Amazon, and the enforcement proceedings towards the same will go, and in all likelihood Future Group would prefer to seek vacation of the same by relying on the commission’s latest decision. Future Group’s job to demonstrate that Amazon has no prima facie case to vacate the interim order becomes as whole lot easier with the commission’s December 17 decision.

Finally, coming to the question of the sanctity of the arbitral proceeding itself: the same would, however, not be deterred as it is a well-established principle of law that the agreement between parties to arbitrate disputes is distinct from the agreements wherefrom the parties may derive their rights, and which rights the parties may so choose to determine, and enforce through the arbitration proceedings.

All in all, Amazon is looking at a rather uphill legal battle, while the Reliance Retail-Future Group transaction looks much more promising to bet on.

Manoj Kumar is Founder and Managing Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Reliance Industries (RIL), which also owns Reliance Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments