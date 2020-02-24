Second-largest number of Microsoft engineers hired from India: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on February 24 said that Microsoft hires the second-largest number of engineers from India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, when asked about the growing number of CEO positions being held by persons of Indian origin, Nadella said: "In a country of 1 billion plus people, we should be seeing one-fifth of the CEO posts being held by Indians."

Nadella also said that technology must become an important factor in production.

"In India, even today, 70 percent of the software jobs are outside the technology industry," said Nadella.

On Microsoft's plans for India, Nadella said that Microsoft will be successful only if India Inc does well.

"We hope that by using our technology, customers could reach a state of greater independence," said Nadella.

Nadella, earlier in the day, began his three-day visit to India by addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit where he urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.

"Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive," he said.

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. "We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity."

(With inputs from PTI)