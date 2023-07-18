SEBI warns officials against sharing confidential information with 'outsiders'

SEBI office building

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently reminded its officials about the seriousness of sharing confidential information with outsiders, including former colleagues.

According to a report by the Economic Times on July 18, an internal SEBI circular emphasised that such actions could be seen as a "breach of secrecy."

SEBI has made it clear that any violation of this rule will be dealt with seriously and could lead to action based on the organisation's employee service regulations. Employees of SEBI have been asked to adhere to strict guidelines when interacting with outsiders, including the media.

The internal memo, shared by a senior official in the SEBI HR department, underlined the importance confidentiality clause, especially with regard to ongoing investigations, regulatory changes, and sensitive information related to local funds and listed companies.

It is to be noted that employees of regulatory organisations are prohibited from discussing matters that are not officially published on their websites or internal publications.