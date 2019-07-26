All eyes on SEBI as IndiGo founders continue to spar over Articles of Association

The ongoing spat among the founders of IndiGo show no signs of dying out.

The main bone of contention between the founders India's largest airline, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, is the Articles of Association, which the Gangwal camp claims is skewed in favour of Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE).

Gangwal had written to market regulator SEBI seeking amendments to the AoA, which gives Bhatia's group the power to nominate directors and senior leadership in IndiGo.

Recent changes in the company, including expansion of the board from six to 10 directors, the decision to appoint a woman independent director, and mandating that related party transactions of over Rs 2 crore would need clearance from the Board, were seen as an indication that the founders had patched up their differences.

However, sources in IGE told Moneycontrol on Friday that these changes, though demanded by Gangwal, were always in the scheme of things, and the work on some of them - including appointing of a woman independent director - had begun last year itself.

They said the main bone of contention is the AoA provisions that give the Bhatia group the power to appoint more directors to the Board than Gangwal can.

The Shareholders Agreement, executed in 2005, when IndiGo was founded, and renewed during its IPO 10 years later, will expire later this year. However, the Articles of Association (AoA) will remain in force.

"The AoA are enshrined. IGE (InterGlobe Aviation) will not agree to a dilution of this," said a source in the know of things.

And therein lies the rub.

Through the power to nominate directors and senior leadership, the AoA enables IGE control operations of the country's largest airline. And this is one control that Rahul Bhatia will not agree to slacken.

"It is like Rahul Gangwal has the cake, and wants to eat it too," said an executive.

The AoA gesture

The Articles of Association gave IGE Group a collective right to nominate three of the non-independent Directors to the Board, and Gangwal's RG Group, just one.

However, after the recent decision to expand the Board strength to 10, IGE can now nominate five non-independent directors, but the RG Group's nomination rights remain at one director.

IGE has given one concession, a 'gesture,' as one senior executive termed it: it would count IndiGo's CEO among the five non-independent directors that it nominates. This was not the case previously, as the CEO was not on the Board.

Gangwal has, in his letter to SEBI, demanded a change in the AoA, which he alleged gives unusual powers to IGE.

The original agreement

But how does this demand of Gangwal become a case of 'having his cake, and eating it too?'

Sources point out that the the two founders, while signing on the agreement in 2005, and again in 2015, had agreed that:

Gangwal gets to keep a shareholding that is almost equal to Bhatia's — nearly 37 per cent, compared to a little over 38 per cent for Bhatia — while operational control of the airline would remain with the latter. This despite, as Bhatia had underlined, IGE investing up to Rs 1,100 crore by 2010, while Gangwal's investment remained at Rs 15 crore.

Executives, however, point that Gangwal lays claim to one expertise — negotiations with manufacturers, which had, in fact, helped the airline land a sweet deal.

But last year, so IGE alleges, Gangwal 'dragged his feet' on an important engine deal, taking IndiGo perilously close to a default, and Bhatia had to take over negotiations. A $20-billion deal was eventually signed with CFM, instead of Pratt & Whitney.

And that deal, the Bhatia camp claims, hurt Gangwal's ego.

What next?

The matter is now with SEBI. The regulator has already met IndiGo's company secretary, and has sent the airline a list of questions.

Interestingly, the Articles of Association were vetted by the market regulator in 2015 before IndiGo went public. But the changed circumstances, and Gangwal's accusations, has forced it to take a relook.