App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI orders impounding of Rs 1 crore from ADF Foods' promoters, 4 others in insider trading case

As per SEBI's order, on July 27, 2016, ADF Foods informed the BSE and NSE that the board of directors in its meeting on the same date had approved a buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 18 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Markets regulator SEBI has ordered impounding of alleged illegal gains worth over Rs 1.02 crore from ADF Foods' promoters Bhavesh Thakkar and Priyanka Thakkar and four others in an insider trading case. The other four are Pallavi N Mehta, Shefali B Mehta, Navin M Mehta and Abhishek Mehta.

As per SEBI's order, on July 27, 2016, ADF Foods informed the BSE and NSE that the board of directors in its meeting on the same date had approved a buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 18 crore.

On May 21, 2016, the discussion of idea to under take buy back or payment of dividend was first tabled at a meeting, SEBI said.

Therefore, SEBI considered the time period from May 21-27 July 2016 as unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) period when the price sensitive information of buyback remain undisclosed.

related news

SEBI conducted a probe and found that entities had access to UPSI and traded in the scrips of the firm during the May 21-July 27, 2016 (UPSI period).

The regulator further said that it prima facie found that 'insider' Bhavesh Thakkar being promoter and executive director of the firm communicated UPSI to other entities whom SEBI classified them as insiders as they were related to Bhavesh and his promoter wife Priyanka.

Priyanka, being a promoter, was involved in the fund transfer from her husband (Bhavesh Thakkar) to the other four entities and vice-versa for their trades in scrips of the firm during the UPSI period and thus prima facie violated insider trading norms, the regulator said.

Regarding the other four, SEBI noted that Navin Mehta and Abhishek Mehta, being insiders, traded in the shares of ADF Foods through the trading accounts of Pallavi Mehta and Shefali Mehta when the price sensitive information remained undisclosed in violation of insider trading regulations.

Accordingly, SEBI ordered to impound the alleged unlawful gains of Rs 1,02 crore (alleged gains of 77 lakhs with interest of Rs 25 lakh) to be paid jointly and severally.

The regulator further added that entities may file their replies to SEBI within 21 days from the date of receipt of this order, if they so desire.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 10:56 am

tags #ADF Foods #Business #Companies #India #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.