English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Sebi ordered forensic audit of Brightcom's financial statements in September 2021, firm informs exchanges

    The order copy of SEBI, which was shared by Brightcom in a regulatory filing, notes that the regulator found discrepancies which "may be detrimental to the interests of investors and securities markets".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had, in September 2021, ordered a forensic audit into the financial statements of Brightcom Group Ltd. The same was disclosed by the Hyderabad-based company in a regulatory filing on February 28.

    The market regulator had appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the forensic auditor of Brightcom's book. "The financial statements with respect to the period between FY2014-15 and FY2019-20 would be audited," the Sebi letter said.

    "The Exchange is in receipt of a letter dated 16 September 2021, from SEBI, issued to the company, Brightcom Group Ltd, informing the Company about the appointment of a forensic auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, for conducting the forensic audit for the financial years FY15 to FY20. The same is being disseminated for the information of the investors," Brightcom informed the stock exchanges.

    The order copy of SEBI, which was shared in the regulatory filing, notes that the regulator found discrepancies which "may be detrimental to the interests of investors and securities markets".

    "Scope of the audit is to conduct forensic audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for above period with a special focus on impairment of assets," it further stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    The forensic auditors are expected to verify, inter-alia, the following —"manipulation of books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries, "misrepresentation including consolidated financials and/or businessoperations and "wrongful diversion/siphoning of company funds by promoters/ directors key managerial persons", the order added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brightcom Group #Companies #Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP #markets #SEBI
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 10:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.