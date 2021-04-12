Sebi imposes Rs 25 crore penalty on YES Bank in AT1 Bonds case

File image

Market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on April 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 crore on private sector lender, YES Bank in the additional tier 1 bonds (AT1) misselling case.

Sebi has asked the bank to pay the penalty amount within 45 days of receipt of the notice.

The case pertains to YES Bank executives allegedly selling AT1 bonds to investors under the guise of Super FDs promising higher returns and safety of a typical bank FD. YES Bank, which was bailed out in March last year by a bank consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI), wrote off Rs 8,415 crore of AT1 bonds as per the framework of the YES Bank reconstruction scheme.

Following this, investors moved Courts alleging that they were sold these bonds by the bank on false assurances and hence the investors need to be compensated by the bank. The case is ongoing in Bombay High Court. Both YES Bank and the RBI have so far maintained that the AT1 bond write off is as per the Basel III rules. Besides retail investors, institutional investors such as Indiabulls, 63 Moons Technologies have also moved courts.

After the YES Bank reconstruction scheme was notified by the government, there was a confusion in the market on March 14 on whether the AT1 bonds will be honoured or extinguished as said in the draft reconstruction scheme made public by RBI. But YES Bank’s RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar later clarified that these bonds will be written down fully, under the agreed reconstruction scheme.

This is because the reconstruction scheme was formed after the RBI invoked Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, which arises when the bank is deemed to be non-viable or approaching non-viability, enabling the write-down of certain Basel III AT1 Bonds, Kumar said.

The petitioners have argued that the total write down of AT1 bonds and treating these instruments below equity is not fair.