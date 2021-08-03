MARKET NEWS

Sebi grants exemption for J&K Government from making open offer post capital infusion in J&K Bank

Under the takeover regulations, if the promoter acquires more than 5% in a fiscal year, it triggers an open offer.

August 03, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank | East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 1,01,25,004 equity shares in the company at Rs 31.09 per share on the NSE.

Market regulator, Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) has given an exemption to Jammu &Kashmir government  from making an open offer as per the takeover rules while infusing Rs 500 crore through a preferential allotment in the Jammu &Kashmir Bank Ltd. J&K Government is the promoter of the bank.

The state government, which currently holds 68.18 per cent in the bank will see its shareholding going up to 74.24 per cent, which means an increase of 6.06 per cent. According to Sebi norms, if the holding of the promoter increases above 5 per cent in a fiscal year, it attracts the provisions of the take over rules.

Issuing the order, S K Mohanty, whole-time member of the Sebi noted that the infusion of additional capital by the proposed acquirer (J&K Government) is stated to be utilized to improve the capital adequacy  and  to  fund  general  business needs of the target company (J&K Bank). Also, Sebi noted that there will be no change in control of the target company pursuant to the proposed acquisition as the change will only be in the quantum of holding.

Post the transaction, the public shareholding will reduce from 31.82 per cent to 25.76 per cent.

“Thus, even after execution of the Proposed Acquisition, the Target Company shall  remain  compliant  with  the  applicable  provisions prescribing Minimum Public Shareholding of 25% in a listed company,” said the Sebi order.

Shares of J&K Bank ended at Rs 38.10 apiece on NSE at the end of the trading session on Tuesday.
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:10 pm

