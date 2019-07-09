SEBI directs lndiGo to respond to co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's letter

The board of Directors of lnterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, has been asked by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to respond to a letter written by co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, which sought regulatory intervention on his alleged grievances.

The board has been told to respond to Gangwal's letter by July 19. IndiGo previously made headlines over differences that arose between the airline's two promoters - Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on June 25, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the differences between them were over related party transactions (RPTs).

The differences are specifically connected to the transactions between IndiGo, and other units of InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE), the holding company of Rahul Bhatia's business empire.

The letter by Gangwal stated that Bhatia has "unusual rights" over IndiGo due to the shareholders’ agreement between them. These controlling rights give IGE Group, a minority shareholder, significant influence over the decisions of IndiGo.

“I hadn't contemplated that over the years, Mr. Bhatia would start building an ecosystem of other companies that would enter into dozens of related party transactions with IndiGo. We are not against RPTs as long as proper checks and balances exist and such RPTs are in the best interest of the company,” stated the letter

Gangwal, in his letter provided some alledged events,which he felt was “collapsing corporate governance standards at IndiGo.” These included:

1) Violations of various corporate governance regulations prescribed by SEBI and violations of the Company's Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management.

2) The Board taking the decision to not allow an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) upon being requisitioned by shareholders with approximately 37 percent of shareholding in the company and also refusing to cooperate and provide the necessary information for the requisitionists to conduct the EGM themselves despite this right being available under law.

3) Board decisions and resolutions on critical matters being implemented without basic governance protocols and laws being followed.

4) Significantly diminishing and taking away the authority vested by SEBI to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) for identifying persons who may be appointed in senior management.

5) Though IndiGo has since its inception had an "independent director" as its Chairman, a provision in the articles of association having the real potential to take away the independence of the Chairman.

IndiGo itself is under the umbrella of InterGlobe Aviation, one of the units of InterGlobe Enterprises. Apart from aviation, the Group also has interests in hospitality, airline management, travel commerce, advanced pilot training, aircraft maintenance engineering and real estate.