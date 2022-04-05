Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch denies allegations of late action on NSE scam

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has denied the allegations of late action on the NSE scam, as per sources. On April 5, Buch appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance chaired by Jayant Sinha.

Santosh Kumar Mohanty, a whole-time member, Sebi, along with some senior officials, were also present in the meeting.

When contacted, Buch and Mohanty both refused to share any details of the meeting.

But according to the sources, during more than two and half hour meeting, several members raised the issue of the NSE scam, in which many NSE top officials, including former chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain are being investigated. Responding to it, Buch denied the allegations of late action by the regulator. She explained the issues in detail. However, she has been asked to submit the response in writing.

That apart, members raised the issue of Paytm IPO, the capability of Sebi to regulate crypto exchange, and the Sahara scam case.

During the meeting, a 24-page document was shared with the committee members. The document was titled “Background Note for Oral Evidence of the Representatives of Securities and Exchange Board of India Before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance."

In this, Sebi has explained its regulations and robust supervision mechanism in four parts: I. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) II. Volatility III. International Financial Services Centres (IFSC). IV. Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The document says, “Sebi will work with the Government in firming up the draft of the ‘unified securities market code’ so as to bring in further improvements in the regulatory framework for capital markets”.

Distributed Ledger Technology for Monitoring: Sebi informed the committee members, in writing, that in order to strengthen the process of security creation, monitoring of security created, monitoring of asset cover and covenants of the non-convertible securities, a platform for ‘Security and Covenant Monitoring System’ (‘system’) hosted and maintained using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is in the process of being developed by Depositories.

The system will be used for recording and monitoring the security created and monitoring of covenants of non-convertible securities.

The system will inter alia capture the process of creation of security (viz. due diligence, charge creation etc.), continuous monitoring of covenants by Debenture Trustees (as applicable), monitoring of interest and redemption payment (part and full) of non-convertible securities, the credit rating of the non-convertible securities by the Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs), etc.

Cyber Security in Sebi: Sebi also informed the committee that the regulator has decided to strengthen its cyber security controls and processes. Sebi has implemented its Security and Network Operations Center (SOC-NOC) project adhering to international security standards and best practices.