SC urges media not to disseminate unverified news that causes panic

The Supreme Court, on March 31, asked the media to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic was not disseminated, in the wake of mass exodus of migrant labour from Delhi, sparking a humantarian crisis.

"We expect the Media (print, electronic or social) to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated," the SC bench consisting of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said in the order.

A daily bulletin by the Government of India would be made active within a period of 24 hours, as submitted by the Solicitor General of India, through all media avenues - including social media and forums - to clear the doubts of people, SC said.

"We do not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but direct the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments," the apex court order said.

A writ petition was filed in SC, seeking intervention to address the plight of thousands of migrant labourers who along with their families were walking hundreds of kilometres from their work place to their villages and towns in North India.

Responding to the writ petition, the government said the migration of large number of labourers working in the cities had been triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.

"Such panic-driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who believed and acted on such news. In fact, some have lost their lives in the process. It is, therefore, not possible for us to overlook this menace of fake news either by electronic, print or social media," the solicitor general appearing for the government told the court.

The solicitor general has sought a direction from SC to prevent fake and inaccurate reporting, whether intended or not, either by electronic print or social media which would cause panic in the society. The government told the court that it would create a mechanism to help media outlets ascertain facts before publishing them.

The Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 provides for punishment to a person who makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, the government said. Such person shall be punished with imprisonment, which may extend to one year, or with fine.

According to the Status Report submitted by the government, 666,291 persons have been provided shelters and 2,288,279 persons have been provided food.