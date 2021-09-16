MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

SBI to offer home loans at 6.70% irrespective of the loan amount

State Bank of India has announced festive offers for home loans at 6.70 percent irrespective of loan amount.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

State Bank of India, on September 16, launched a bouquet of festive offers for prospective home loan customers.

India’s largest lender said in a release that, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, it offers credit score linked home loans at just 6.70 percent, irrespective of the loan amount.

The offers are aimed to make home loans more affordable in the festive season, the bank said.

SBI has also waived off the processing fees completely. The bank has also removed the distinction between salaried borrower and and a non-salaried borrower.

Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers and this would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers, the bank said.

Close

Related stories

C.S. Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said “This time, we have made the offers more inclusive and the offers are available to all segments of borrowers irrespective of the loan amount and the profession of the borrower."

Setty adds, "The 6.70% home loan offer is also applicable to balance transfer cases. We believe zero processing fees and concessional interest rates in the festive season will make homeownership more affordable."

Kotak Mahindra Bank on September 9 had dropped the home loan rates to 6.50 percent for both fresh loans and balance transfers. Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering this special home loan rate for a limited period beginning 10 September and ending 8 November 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #SBI home loan
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.