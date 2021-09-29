MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

SBI ties-up with three NBFC-MFIs for co-lending to JLGs

The co-lending guidelines were issued by the RBI to improve the credit flow to unserved and underserved segment of the economy.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) on September 29 signed a master agreement with Vedika Credit Capital Ltd (VCCL), Save Microfinance Pvt Ltd (SMPL) and Paisalo Digital Ltd (PDL), for co-lending to individual members of Joint Liability Groups (JLG) for them to undertake agriculture and allied activities including other income generation activities.

The tie-up would increase SBI's reach in rural and semi-urban areas to offer small ticket loans. The bank was actively looking at co-lending opportunities with multiple NBFCs/NBFC-MFIs for financing farm mechanisation, warehouse receipt finance, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to enhance credit flow to double the farmers income.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said in a statement, “Co-lending will be pursued as an important tool to increase the micro finance, MSME and affordable housing portfolio. As a first step, we are pleased to announce such arrangement with VCCL, SMPL and PDL for lending to JLGs. We believe this initiative will financially empower millions of people and will augment bank’s vast distribution Network."

"This will also encourage entrepreneurship among the underserved population which in-turn will provide a boost to the Indian economy. We will continue to work with more NBFCs / NBFC MFIs, in order to reach out to maximum customers staying at far flung areas and provide last mile banking services," Khara added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #SBI
first published: Sep 29, 2021 07:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.