SBI says lenders awaiting SEBI decision on Etihad offer for Jet Airways: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to decide on a bailout offer by Etihad Airways for the financially stressed Jet Airways, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, the Business Standard reported on January 19.
The UAE-based carrier, which is a major shareholder in Jet, is seeking an exemption from SEBI on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to increase its stake in the cash-strapped carrier.
"We are nobody to reject anybody's resolution plan. We are saying that there is a regulation governed by SEBI. What we have to see is that what SEBI says," Kumar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.