Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI set to own 15% of Jet Airways after debt for equity swap: Reports

Jet Airways said on January 28 it would seek a shareholder nod next month to convert existing debt into equity, raise more money and allow its lenders to nominate a director on its board as part of efforts to resolve its financing problems.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
State Bank of India, a lender to Jet Airways, is likely to own 15 percent of the cash-strapped carrier after the airline gets consent for a debt to equity swap, TV channels reported on Tuesday citing agencies.

Jet's lenders could end up owning as much as 30 percent while its shareholder Etihad Airways could see its stake go up to more than 40 percent from 24 percent at present as it infuses more equity, the TV channels reported.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #SBI

