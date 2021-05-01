SBI reduces home loan interest rate to 6.70%

SBI said, "This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process."

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has reduced home loans rates to 6.70 per cent. Also, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 bps, the bank said in a release.

“The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present home loan interest rate offerings which reduce the EMI amounts substantially," said C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking).

With the reduction, SBI home loan interest rates now start from 6.70 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lacs and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lacs and up to 75 lakh. The big-ticket loans above Rs 75 lacs would get home loans at 7.05 per cent, the bank said. Customers can also apply for a loan from the ease of their home via the YONO App to earn an additional interest concession of 5 bps, SBI said.

Earlier, SBI had reduced the home loan rate to 6.7 percent till March 31 as part of a festive offer post which rates were restored to 6.95 percent from April 1.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore.

The bank has auto loan book of Rs. 75,937 crore, as on December 31, 2020, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs. 35 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs 26 lakh crore with CASA ratio of about 45 percent.

SBI commands over 34 per cent market share in home loans and around 33 per cent in the auto loans segment.

SBI has largest network of more than 22,000 branches in India with an ATM/CDM network of nearly 58,000 and total business correspondent outlets of over 71,000. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively, the bank said in a release.

Intense competition

Banks have been increasing the share of retail loans to total loan book, moving from risky wholesale loans considering it as a safer bet. In the fourth quarter, leading private banks have shown significant jump in retail loans aided by home loan growth.

In the case of ICICI Bank, retail book grew by 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 percent sequentially during the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Retail loans comprised 67 percent of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2021. In the case of Axis, the retail loans grew 10 percent YoY (year-on-year) and 7 percent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) and accounted for 54 percent of the net advances of the Bank. Domestic retail loans grew 11 percent YoY and 7 percent QoQ. The share of secured loans was 81 percent with home loans comprising 36 percent of the retail book.

Retail disbursements touched new all-time highs led by higher contribution from secured loan segments. Disbursements in Consumer segment were up 45 percent YoY and 44 percent QoQ, with secured segments like home loans up 73 percent YoY and 45 percent QoQ, and LAP (loan against properties) was up 53 percent YoY and 51 percent QoQ. Compared with this, HDFC Bank has grown its retail book at a slower pace. It's domestic retail loans grew by 6.7 percent and domestic wholesale loans grew by 21.7 percent. The domestic loan mix as per Basel 2 classification between retail and wholesale was 47:53.