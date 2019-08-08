App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara tenure extended by two years

Khara was appointed managing director of SBI on August 10, 2016 for a period of three years which was extendable by two years after review of his performance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the tenure of State Bank of India Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara by two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for extension in the term of office of Dinesh Kumar Khana, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a further period of two years with effect from August 9, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier...," according to a government order.

Khara was appointed managing director of State Bank of India (SBI) on August 10, 2016 for a period of three years which was extendable by two years after review of his performance.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Companies #India #SBI

