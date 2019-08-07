SBI lowers lending rates by 15 bps from August 10

Within hours of a steeper 35 basis points reduction in the repo rates by the Reserve Bank to 5.4 percent in its fourth consecutive steps, the largest lender State Bank announced a 15 basis points reduction in its lending rates, effective August 10 across all tenors.

The new one-year MCLR or the marginal cost based lending rates will come down to 8.25 percent from 8.40 percent annum, the lender said in a statement.

With this reduction, the bank's effective repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for cash credit accounts (CC)/ overdrafts (OD) customers will be revised downwards to 7.65 percent, from September 9.