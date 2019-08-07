App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI lowers lending rates by 15 bps from August 10

After this cut, home loans of the bank have become cheaper by 35 bps since April. The bank is offering a repo linked home loans from July 1, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Within hours of a steeper 35 basis points reduction in the repo rates by the Reserve Bank to 5.4 percent in its fourth consecutive steps, the largest lender State Bank announced a 15 basis points reduction in its lending rates, effective August 10 across all tenors.

The new one-year MCLR or the marginal cost based lending rates will come down to 8.25 percent from 8.40 percent annum, the lender said in a statement.

With this reduction, the bank's effective repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for cash credit accounts (CC)/ overdrafts (OD) customers will be revised downwards to 7.65 percent, from September 9.

After this cut, home loans of the bank have become cheaper by 35 bps since April. The bank is offering a repo linked home loans from July 1, 2019.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 02:16 pm

