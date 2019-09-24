App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI Life signs corporate agency pact with Repco Home Finance

According to the agreement, the partnership would see over 148 branches and 27 satellite centres of RHFL spread across the country to offer SBI Life Insurance products to its customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private sector SBI Life Insurance on September 24 said it has signed a corporate agency agreement with city-based Repco Home Finance Ltd to offer the company's range of products to RHFL customers.

According to the agreement, the partnership would see over 148 branches and 27 satellite centres of RHFL spread across the country to offer SBI Life Insurance products to its customers.

"The longevity associated with life insurance demands a very high level of consumer trust, which is built with tie-ups with highly credible distribution partners. This tie-up with Repco Home Finance is step in this direction which will help boost SBI Life's reach to new customers across geographies...," SBI Life Insurance, President-Zone2, M Anand said.

Close

Repco Home Finance Ltd, MD and CEO, Yashpal Gupta said, "...this tie-up will enable every RHFL custmer to meet their diverse insurance needs."

"Consumers will have a direct access to SBI Life's wide range of products in protection, retirement, health... thereby empowering consumer to address their complete financial needs," he said.

The agreement was signed by RHFL CFO T Karunakaran, General Manager K Prabhu and SBI Life, Regional Director, E Thirumudi Pandian in the presence of Repco Home Finance Ltd MD and CEO, Yashpal Gupta and others, the release added.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Companies #India #Repco Home Finance #SBI Life

