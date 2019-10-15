SBI Life Q2 net profit down 48.2% at Rs 130 crore

Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its September quarter net profit to Rs 129.84 crore. The insurer made a Rs 70.3 crore of provisions for diminution in value of investments in Q2FY20. No such provisions were made in the year-ago period.

For Q2, the first year premium grew by 14.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,548.04 crore. The assets under management grew 23 percent YoY to Rs 1.54 lakh crore at the end of Q2. Here, the debt-equity mix stood at 77:23 with 90 percent of the debt investments in AAA and sovereign instruments.

SBI Life said its Value of New Business (VoNB) increased 33 percent YoY to Rs 940 crore in H1FY20 while the VoNB margin increased from 19.2 percent to 20.2 percent in H1FY20.

VoNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period and it reflects the additional value to shareholders expected to be generated through the activity of writing new policies during a specified period.

The life insurer reported a decrease in operating expense ratio from 7.8 percent to 6.5 percent in H1FY20. The 13th-month persistency rose by 261 bps to 85.81 percent at the end of the first half of FY20.

“The company has registered growth in savings and protection business reflecting balanced product mix,” said SBI Life in a statement.