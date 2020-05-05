SBI Life Insurance Q4 net profit up 16% at Rs 530.6 crore

SBI Life's net premium income stood at Rs 11,862.98 crore in Q4FY20, showing a 4.7 percent YoY increase.
Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 15.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4) net profit at Rs 530.67 crore.
The net investment income stood at a negative of Rs 6,677.19 crore in Q4 as against investment income of Rs 4,150.73 crore in the year-ago period.
In its earnings statement, the life insurer said the company has made an additional reserve of Rs 60 crore for COVID-19 pandemic over and above the policy level liabilities.
