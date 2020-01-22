SBI Life Insurance Q3 net profit up 47.5%

Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 47.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its December quarter (Q3) net profit at Rs 389.77 crore.

The insurer's net earned premium rose by 28 percent YoY to Rs 11,694.51 crore in Q3.

The Value of New Business (VoNB) increased by 27 percent to Rs 1,470 crore for the nine months (9M) of FY20. Further, the VoNB margin increased by 80 bps to 18.3 percent in 9MFY20.

VoNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies

written during a specified period and it reflects the additional value to shareholders expected to be generated through the activity of writing new policies during a specified period.

SBI Life's assets under management (AUM) grew by 22 percent YoY to reach Rs 1.64 lakh crore at the end of December 2019. Here, the debt-equity mix stood at 76:24. Of this, 93 percent of the debt investments are in AAA and sovereign instruments.

There was a change in the product mix compared to FY19. Compared to 72.8 percent share of unit-linked plans (Ulips) in savings business in FY19, the share of Ulips went down to 49.7 percent in 9MFY20.