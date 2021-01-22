MARKET NEWS

SBI Life Insurance Q3 net down 40.2%

The net premium income rose to Rs 13,766.49 crore in Q3 as against Rs 11,694.51 crore a year ago.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 40.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its profit in the December quarter (Q3) at Rs 232.85 crore on rise in expenses and Coronavirus-linked provisions.

A Reuters estimate had pegged the net profit at Rs 409.9 crore for the third quarter of FY21.

The insurer said that it has assessed the overall impact of this pandemic on its business and financials, including valuation of assets, policy liabilities and solvency for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Based on the evaluation, the company has kept additional reserve of Rs 70.38 crore for COVID-19 pandemic over and above the policy level liabilities calculated based on prescribed IRDAI regulations.

SBI Life added that it will continue to closely monitor any future developments relating to COVID-19 which may have any impact on its business and financial position.
TAGS: #Business #India #Results #SBI Life Insurance #stocks
first published: Jan 22, 2021 02:36 pm

