SBI–led consortium offloads Suzlon loans worth Rs 8,000 crore to REC and IREDA

State Bank of India (SBI) along with 15 other banks has sold over Rs 8,000 crore of Suzlon Energy loans to Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), the Economic Times reported on June 3.

The Suzlon Energy account has been a drag for nearly 15 years, the report said.

REC and IREDA would extend the tenure of the loans and lower the interest rate, ET reported citing sources familiar with the development.

According to the restructuring plan initiated in 2020, the wind energy equipment maker had time till 2028 to pay off its dues at an average interest rate of 11 percent. The refinancing has extended time till 2030 and reset the interest rate at 9.5 percent.

Suzlon's gross debt of Rs 11,000 crore has been split into three parts, sustainable, Rs 4,000 crore, unsustainable, Rs 3,000 crore, and equity shares, Rs 4,000 crore, the report noted.

Suzlon reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the March quarter versus Rs 54.25 crore in the year ago period.

