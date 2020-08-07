172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|sbi-job-opening-over-3800-vacancies-for-circle-based-officer-post-across-india-check-eligibility-last-date-to-apply-5660301.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI job opening: Over 3,800 vacancies for Circle Based Officer post across India; check eligibility, last date to apply

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Circle Based Officer 2020 exam through the official site of SBI at www.sbi.co.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Candidates can apply online through the bank's official website till August 16. This recruitment drive conducted by SBI is to fill up a total of 3850 vacancies.

SBI informed about the vacancies through a tweet here:

An official notification read "Eligible candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as an Officer, are required to register online after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters etc, and ensure that they fulfil the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes".

Here is the eligibility criteria for selection for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO):

Qualifications needed: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: Not above 30 years as on 01.08.2020

Selection: Shortlisting/Interview

How to apply: Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Circle Based Officer 2020 exam through the official site of SBI at www.sbi.co.in. All candidates can apply for this post till 16th August, 2020.

One application per candidate: Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained.

Application fee: For SC/ ST/ PWD category: No fee to be paid

For General/ EWS/ OBC category: 750

State-wise vacancies

Gujarat- 750

Karnataka - 750

Madhya Pradesh - 296

Chhattisgarh - 104

Tamil Nadu - 550

Telangana - 550

Rajasthan - 300

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) - 517

Goa- 33

Total - 3850

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SBI #State Bank of India

