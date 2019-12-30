App
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI home loan interest rate cut to 7.90% from 8.15% wef Jan 1, 2020

SBI has reduced its external benchmark-based rate by 25 basis points from 8.05 percent to 7.80 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The State Bank of India (SBI), on December 30, reduced its external benchmark-based rate (EBR) by 25 basis points from 8.05 percent to 7.80 percent . As per the official statement of India's largest lending institution, the new rates will be applicable from January 1, 2020.

Because of the reduction in the rate, existing loans linked to the EBR will get reduced by 25 basis points. It will affect both micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers and home loan customers.

The new home buyers will get loans at an interest rate starting from 7.90 percent per annum compared to earlier 8.15 percent per annum, it said.

Close
(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 10:59 am

tags #SBI

