App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI hikes rates on short-to-medium term fixed deposits by up to 25 bps

The rates have been kept the same for deposits above Rs 1 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India has hiked interest rates on its retail fixed deposits for short to medium term by up to 25 bps with effect from May 28, 2018.

However, the revision has been only on the FDs of a few select terms. A term deposit of less than Rs 1 crore for a period of 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest of 6.65 percent as against 6.40 percent earlier. For 2 years to less than 3 years of time period, the interest has now been revised to 6.65 percent compared to 6.60 percent.

sbi rates

Source: SBI website

related news

The rates have been kept the same for deposits above Rs 1 crore.

This could be an indication that the lending rates could also rise.

India’s biggest bank had earlier hiked deposit rates in March by 10-25 bps for deposits of over two years for retail customers and also in 1-2 years category for deposits over Rs 1 crore.

SBI's deposit rate hike also sets the path for raising lending rates as typically the loan rates follow the deposit rates.

The interest rate payable to SBI staff and SBI pensioners will be 1 percent above the applicable rate. The rate applicable to all senior citizens and SBI pensioners of age 60 years and above will be 0.50 percent above the rate payable for all tenors to resident Indian senior citizens, SBi said on its website.

On February 28, SBI had hiked its retail and wholesale deposit rates by 10 to 50 bps across various maturity baskets.

A few days later, on March 1, SBI had also raised its marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10-25 basis points across most maturities, with immediate effect.

Last month, HDFC Bank had hiked retail deposit rates by up to 100 bps.
First Published on May 30, 2018 01:39 pm

tags #Bank interest rates #Business #Companies #Economy #HDFC Bank #SBI

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.