SBI digital channels face issues, bank says scheduled digital upgrade in afternoon

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

In a rare case, country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a scheduled maintenance of its digital platforms during the day, saying it is upgrading the platforms. The bank scheduled the upgrade between 2.10 PM and 5.40 PM on April 1. Meanwhile, some customers have been reporting about issues on SBI’s digital platforms since morning.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience,” the bank tweeted on Thursday morning. During this time, the bank’s digital banking platform YONO and UPI services will not be available, the bank said.

According to banking industry officials, banks typically do technical upgrades/maintenance during the night hours to facilitate customer transactions during the day. However, a SBI communication official said it is only scheduled maintenance and not a digital outage.

SBI isn’t the only bank which has faced technical snags on digital platforms in recent past. On Tuesday, HDFC Bank reported issues in its digital banking channels. The bank later said that the issue is resolved.