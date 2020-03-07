SBI Chairman on Yes Bank: Rs 10,000 crore upper cap for investment, will ensure plan approval before 30-day period

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on March 7 stated that the bank has set an upper cap of Rs 10,000 crore for investment in Yes Bank.

Clarifying that there will "no merger" Kumar emphasised that 26 percent stake is the "lock-in requirement" and thus obligatory, adding that 49 percent is the upper limit approved by the bank board "in-principal".

"Only requirement is the lock of 26 percent for three years, This sets the boundary. This is obligation, anything above that would be requirement and would depend on what others invest," he said.

He further said that the moratorium period could be shorter. "Believe Yes Bank can be quickly brought out of RBI administration. Prashant Kumar is one of the most competent banking professionals," he added.

"Once Yes Bank is out of moratorium, it will be run by a professional team. The intention is not to get involved in day-to-day functioning. Yes Bank can be quickly brought out of RBI administration and once this is done, SBI will keep it at not one, but two-arms length," he added.

Acknowledging that the bank has stepped in many times to act as a troubleshooter, Kumar said Yes Bank's survival is important to contain contagion and it needs a credible investor for successful resolution.

"The final board approved scheme will be announced to the exchanges. Out investment team is working on assessing the balance sheet of Yes Bank. We will work overtime, 24x7, to ensure the resolution plan is approved and implemented much before the 30-day timeline," he added.

Speaking on the quantum of investment, Kumar refused to confirm stating that the bank has received the RBI draft plan and its internal investment and legal teams are doing due diligence, after which the bank will respond to RBI with its comments on March 9.

He however added: "RBI will increased authorised equity shares to 2,400 crore for face value of Rs 2 each, which brings the authorised capital to 4,800 crore. If we presume that SBI takes on 49 percent stake that would be 245 crore shares at Rs 10, which would put immediate investment requirement at Rs 2,450 crore."

Kumar also sought to assure investors and depositors, stating that there would be no conflict of interest and that the moratorium limit of Rs 50,000 withdrawal is a short-term pain, while customers money is "completely safe". "Depositors money is not at all at risk. Whatever is proposed, interest of SBI shareholders will not be compromised," he added.

On the other investors, Kumar said they expect many co-investors for Yes Bank. "Investors are seeing an opportunity here. We have reached out to investors and these are initial talks. Teams will reach out to investors and apply to RBI for their nod," he said. He however refused to give a count of the potential investors.