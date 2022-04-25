TCS to power SBI Cards' digital revamp; Big push for e-cards rollout

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 25 announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with SBI Card to revamp its digital experience.

"TCS will further digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes to enable a faster turnaround and frictionless experience which is expected to drive greater customer satisfaction," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"In addition, it will enable SBI Card to further expand its e-card issuance, delighting end customers and giving it a competitive edge in the market."

In the run-up to SBI Card’s IPO in 2020, TCS had helped the company transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process.

During the COVID-19 crisis, TCS worked closely with SBI Card to implement video KYC and e-signature features to fully digitalize its cards sourcing process.

Also Read: Are you a frequent traveller? Here are five best credit cards with complimentary airport lounge access in India and abroad

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “At SBI Card, we have been able to implement numerous high performing and scalable technology initiatives over the years in association with TCS. These have been designed to support our fast-growing customer base and expanding business operations. TCS as a strategic partner has played an important role in this digital journey for us, especially in digitizing our core cards sourcing platform, implementation of Video KYC and eSignature features during COVID-19 period”.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes