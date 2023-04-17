 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Card appoints Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer effective April 21

Apr 17, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on April 17 announced that it has appointed Shantanu Srivastava as Chief Risk Officer with effect from April 21, 2023.

Shantanu Srivastava has been associated with the HSBC Group since 2001, where he currently is the Head - Operational and Resilience Risk.

SBI Card noted that as the Head of Operational Risk at HSBC Group, Srivastava "successfully delivered the risk related transformation programs and has played a key role in influencing and helping embed risk culture change across the enterprise."

Additionally, he also oversees the operational and resilience risk for all the HSBC subsidiaries in India.