SBI revises ATM withdrawal charges from October 1, here's what you need to know

The State Bank of India's (SBI) new ATM withdrawal charges and other service fees come into effect from October 1.

The country’s largest lender has classified branches into three categories - metro, semi-urban and rural branches.

SBI permits account holders a certain number of free ATM transactions per month, and will charge them Rs 50 plus GST for crossing this limit from October 1.

The number of free cash withdrawals at SBI ATMs will range from 2-15, depending on the average monthly balance (AMB), according to a statement on the bank's website.

Effective October 1, SBI will also charge Rs 20 for transaction declines due to insufficient balance. The bank will also impose a fee of Rs 22 on cardless cash deposits at ATMs.

For urban centre branches, the AMB requirement has been lowered to Rs 3,000 from Rs 5,000.

At urban centre branches, account holders with a shortfall in terms of AMB will be charged as follows:

– Rs 10 and good and services tax (GST) if the shortfall is below 50 percent

– Rs 12 and GST if the shortfall is between 50 and 75 percent

– Rs 15 plus GST in case the shortfall is over 75 percent

Account-holders at semi-urban centre branches are required to maintain an AMB of Rs 2,000. Any shortfall will be charged:

– Rs 7.5 and GST if the shortfall is less than 50 percent

– Rs 10 and GST if the shortfall is between 50 and 75 percent

– Rs 12 and GST if the shortfall exceeds by more than 75 percent

The AMB requirement for account holders at rural centre branches is Rs 1,000. Any shortfall will be charged:

– Rs 5 and GST if the shortfall is less than 50 percent

– Rs 7.5 and GST if the shortfall is between 50 and 75 percent

– Rs 10 and GST if the shortfall exceeds by more than 75 percent

Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) transactions through digital means are free, but are chargeable if done at the branch.

RTGS transactions at branches between Rs 2 lakh and 5 lakh are charged a fee of Rs 20 plus GST, while transactions exceeding Rs 5 lakh have a fee of Rs 40 plus GST.

The charges on NEFT transactions done at branches are as follows:

– Rs 2 plus GST for transactions up to Rs 10,000

– Rs 4 plus GST for transfers of above Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh

– Rs 12 plus GST for transactions above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh