Saudi Aramco signs 12 deals with South Korean firms

Saudi Aramco has signed 12 pacts with South Korean partners worth billions of dollars, the company said in a statement on June 25, as part of a long-term strategy for downstream growth and diversification.The agreements, signed with companies including Hyundai Heavy Industries, cover ship building, engine manufacturing, refining, petrochemicals, and crude supply, sales, and storage, it said.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 12:20 pm