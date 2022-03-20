Saudi Aramco more than doubles profit in 2021, aims to bump up capex this year

Saudi Arabia's Aramco said on March 20 that its annual net profit had more than doubled for 2021 on higher oil prices, and it aims to significantly increase capital expenditure (capex) this year.

Net profit increased to $110 billion from $49 billion the previous year.

Capex rose 18 percent in 2021 at $31.9 billion and Aramco plans to increase it to $40-50 billion this year, with further expansion likely through the middle of the decade.

By 2027, Aramco hopes to increase crude oil "maximum sustainable capacity" to 13 million barrels per day, and bump up gas production by more than 50% by 2030.

Aramco also plans to develop a major hydrogen export capability and establish itself as a global leader in carbon capture and storage.

“Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors. But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy," CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Aramco announced a $75 billion dividend for 2021, which is in line with its previous commitment. (1 dollar = 3.7515 riyals)

In 2021, the oil giant profited from a more than 50% boost in crude oil prices, as demand outpaced supply due to rising COVID 19 vaccination and loosening restrictions.

Last month, oil prices soared beyond $100 per barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special operation”.