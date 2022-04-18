Sanofi India names Rodolfo Hrosz as new Managing Director

Sanofi India on Monday said it has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the new Managing Director with effect from June 1.

The company’s board, in its meeting held on Monday, has approved the appointment.

Hrosz will transition from being Sanofi’s General Manager, Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil to his new role in India as soon as the applicable regulatory approvals are in place, Sanofi India said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have Rodolfo Hrosz join Sanofi India as its Managing Director and look forward to his leading the team in the further development of the company. His wide experience and diverse skills make him eminently suitable for this role and we wish him all the very best for every success in his new assignment,” Sanofi India Chairman of the Board Aditya Narayan stated.

Hrosz joined Sanofi as General Manager of the Consumer Healthcare business in Brazil in 2017, and has successfully led the organisation through several transformative stages, right from the business unit’s inception to it becoming a top growth contributor and a digital-acceleration reference point within the Sanofi Group, it added.

Prior to joining Sanofi, he has worked with Pfizer, LVMH, Heineken, and Procter & Gamble in the USA and in Brazil.